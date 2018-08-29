I am an anesthesiologist and I support the use of medicinal marijuana.

It can treat anxiety, pain, wasting diseases and has a promising future as an adjunct to anesthesia. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' opposition to Proposition 2, which would legalize medicinal marijuana for a variety of illnesses, is disingenuous.

In the church's statement urging members to oppose the initiative, Elder Jack N. Gerard states that the church supports marijuana if "doctor-prescribed, in dosage form, through a licensed pharmacy." This cannot happen under current FDA rules and is unlikely to change in the near future. Doctors cannot "prescribe" marijuana. A pharmacy cannot dispense it. This kind of support of medical marijuana will deny patients access to this beneficial plant for many years to come.

If you want to be compassionate to patients, please be open-minded and vote for Proposition 2, as there are no other alternatives for patients to gain access to marijuana and not become criminals.

Scott Allen

St. George