SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man suspected of beating his live-in girlfriend for months was charged Tuesday in what could be the first of several domestic violence cases filed against him.

On Aug. 22, Chance James Hayes-Carlsen was arrested for investigation of 24 counts of various domestic violence related charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, stalking, four counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and nine counts of electronic communication harassment.

Tuesday, Hayes-Carlsen was charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony; and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

On April 6, Hayes-Carlsen, 23, became mad at his 22-year-old girlfriend for coming home from work early and knocked her out by throwing a glass vase at the back of her head, according to charging documents.

He also allegedly strangled her with his forearm that same day, and threw her cellphone against a wall putting a hole in it, the charges state.

Hayes-Carlsen's 5-year-old son reportedly witnessed the assault and told someone at his school, who in turn contacted Child Protective Services.

"Something bad happened," he told the state worker, according to court records. My dad hit (her) over the head with a glass and she fell down. ...but she was not dead, her eyes opened."

When the case worker asked the boy if the woman was OK, he said, "He didn't know," the charges state.

Hayes-Carlsen was arrested after an incident on Aug. 7 when he allegedly punched the woman, handcuffed her hands behind her back and threw her in a closet, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

When she finally went to police, she told investigators not only about that incident, but showed them texts and pictures allegedly documenting months of violent abuse.

Prosecutors noted in court documents that the "state is in the process of filing four other domestic violence cases."

In 2013, Hayes-Carlsen pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related assault during a plea in abeyance.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.