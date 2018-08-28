SALT LAKE CITY — Utah doesn’t slow down when it comes to working.

A new report from WalletHub ranked the Beehive State as one of the top 20 hardest-working states in the country.

Utah ranked No. 20 on the list of all 50 states, finishing behind Wisconsin, Louisiana, Minnesota and Idaho.

Alaska topped the entire nation, followed by North Dakota, Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska, according to the report.

Alaska led the way since it has the longest hours worked per week with 42, which is 10 percent longer than the Beehive State, which had the lowest hours worked per week at 27.

Unsurprisingly, New York had the longest average commute time (32.6 minutes).

Neighbors to Utah's north, Idaho, had the highest share of workers not using vacation time at 78 percent.

Utah top marks included first place for the most annual volunteer hours per resident.

The Beehive State also had the ninth highest employment rate, 11th highest share of workers with multiple jobs.

However, Utah had the second-highest average leisure time spent per day.

Back in February 2018, only Salt Lake City made it on Wallethub’s list of hardest-working cities in the country. The Beehive State’s capital ranked at No. 53 on the list, falling behind Sacramento, California; Chandler, Arizona; and Jacksonville, Florida.

In March, a report from U.S. News and World Reportranked Utah as the third best state in the country overall, as I reported.