SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a new top apple in town.

After spending more 50 years as America’s most-grown apple, the Red Delicious has been dethroned.

How do you like them apples?

The gala apple is now America’s most-grown apple, according to the US Apple Association, which announced the landmark finding at the 2018 Annual Crop Outlook and Marketing Conference on Monday.

The report said that Gala was the most-grown apple, followed by Red Delicious, Granny Smith, Fuji and Honeycrisp.

The Gala will see a jump of 49.5 million units, which measure 42 pounds each, to 52.4 million in 2018.

Red Delicious will see its production drop from 57.9 million last year to 51.7 million this year.

Mark Schiefelbein, AP FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, a woman wearing a uniform with the logo of an American produce company helps a customer shop for apples a supermarket in Beijing. China raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, fruit and other products Monday, April 2, 2018 in an escalating tariff dispute with President Donald Trump that companies worry might depress global commerce. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, FILE)

“The rise in production of newer varieties of apples aimed at the fresh consumption domestic market has caused demand for Red Delicious to decline,” Mark Seetin, USApple director of regulatory and industry affairs, said in a press release. “However, Red Delicious is important in the export market, where it makes up roughly half of our apple exports.”

The Gala apple originated in New Zealand in the 1930s. In the 80 years since, it has become a popular favorite among Americans.

The report said the Honeycrisp flavor — which knocked the Golden Delicious variety out of the top five this year — is on pace to move ahead of the Granny Smith and Fuji apple varieties and reach third place, according to Bloomberg.

Honeycrisp production last year included 19.3 million units, but jumped to 23.5 million this year.

U.S. Apple Association Chair Mark Boyer said at the conference that 2018 has “been one of the most challenging and unusual years in the 123-year history” for the group because of President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff discussions, according to MarketWatch.

In fact, apple farmers export about $1 billion worth of apples every year, which is about one-third of the U.S.’s crop.

“The White House has taken actions to restrict trade with Mexico, India and China— our first, second and sixth-largest export markets,” Boyer, an apple grower in Pennsylvania, told conference attendees. “That has us all unsettled as we kick off the new harvest.”

There’s currently a 15 percent tariff on U.S. apples imposed by China.