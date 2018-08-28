SALT LAKE CITY — JetBlue Airways raised its baggage fee prices so that they’re now the highest in the country.

JetBlue’s fee for bringing a second bag on a flight jumped from $35 to $40 and raised its third bag fee from $100 to $150, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the story on Monday.

The fee for an oversized bag hiked from $100 to $150, according to the report.

You can read the full pricing changes on JetBlue’s website.

"Customers consistently tell us what they love most about JetBlue: free Fly-Fi on all aircraft, live television and free entertainment, the most legroom in coach, free snacks, and great service," said Doug Mcgraw, Vice President, Corporate Communications at JetBlue Airways. "We routinely review and adjust our ancillary pricing to ensure a healthy business so we can continue offering the best customer experience of any U.S. airline."

Those who sign up for Blue Plus fares — which costs about $10 to $15 more than the standard economy ticket — will receive a free checked bag among other perks.

According to Forbes, JetBlue’s decision to raise its prices comes as the airline attempts to overcome economic woes.

Airline fuel prices jumped 42 percent this year, damaging the company’s second quarter. JetBlue had “an excellent first quarter” for 2018, according to Forbes,

In fact, JetBlue cut jobs in its New York headquarters and increased the fee of its same-day flight changes to help with the economic troubles. JetBlue also created a fee for those using standby tickets.

JetBlue ranked as the fourth-largest airline in the country earlier this year, according to Time magazine.