SALT LAKE CITY — Pleasant Grove standout basketball player Casey Brown has committed to play for BYU, but Cougar fans won't see him at the Marriott Center anytime soon.

Brown will serve an LDS mission before beginning his BYU career in the 2021-22 season, according to a tweet made by his high school basketball program.

BIG NEWS!



Our stud guard Casey Brown has committed to play for the BYU Cougars!

He will serve his 2 year LDS Church mission then play for the Cougars starting in 2021! Congrats Casey! 🏀🏀🏀#PGHoops #BYUCougars pic.twitter.com/UNgOrzbnpl — PG Basketball (@PGBoysHoops) August 28, 2018

Brown, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, averaged 14 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals for the Vikings as a junior.

His teammate, 7-foot-4 center Matt Van Komen, previously committed to play for the University of Utah.

Timpview guard Nate Hansen committed to BYU earlier this month.