Buy photo
Jacob Wiegand
Pleasant Grove's Casey Brown puts up a shot while guarded by Copper Hills' Joseph Wilson during Pleasant Grove Vikings' 57-42 victory against the Copper Hills Grizzlies in the Class 6A state semifinals at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Related Link

SALT LAKE CITY — Pleasant Grove standout basketball player Casey Brown has committed to play for BYU, but Cougar fans won't see him at the Marriott Center anytime soon.

Brown will serve an LDS mission before beginning his BYU career in the 2021-22 season, according to a tweet made by his high school basketball program.

Brown, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, averaged 14 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals for the Vikings as a junior.

His teammate, 7-foot-4 center Matt Van Komen, previously committed to play for the University of Utah.

Timpview guard Nate Hansen committed to BYU earlier this month.

Jody Genessy
Jody Genessy Jody is a sports writer who covers the Utah Jazz for the Deseret News.