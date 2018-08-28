SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials are warning people Tuesday to stay out of the Jordan River after test results revealed levels of toxins that could pose a risk to humans and animals.

Salt Lake County Health Department received test results Monday that showed a low level of an algae-related toxin called anatoxin-a in the Jordan River. The tested water came from the Jordan Narrows, where the river enters Salt Lake County, according to a health department news release.

The county said health officials are advising people to stay out of the water and to keep dogs from entering or drinking from the river. Kayaking and boating on the river should be fine, however, because toxin levels are not high enough to be dangerous at the surface of the water.

Samples were also taken at Blackridge Reservoir in Herriman and at Wheeler Farm East Canal. Officials are advising caution on the entire river since algae and toxins can spread and change quickly.

County officials do not expect to close any of the affected bodies of water as of Tuesday. Warning signs will be posted at popular recreation areas such as Wheeler Farm and Blackridge Reservoir.

According to health officials, symptoms of exposure to the toxin include headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and sometimes allergic-like reactions from skin contact.

This story will be updated.