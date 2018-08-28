OGDEN — A top Interior official will tour locations in Ogden Tuesday, including its regional airport and federal building, as part of a planned overhaul of the department that includes relocating the Bureau of Land Management to the West.

Susan Combs, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s assistant secretary for policy, management and budget, is in Utah with Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah and chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources.

The two will participate in a roundtable discussion on agency reorganization at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Weber County Commission Chambers, 2380 Washington Blvd.

In an earlier interview, Bishop said Ogden is a good candidate to become home of the BLM because of its many outdoor recreation businesses and its proximity to prime recreation designations.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has indicated the BLM should move from Washington, D.C., because the majority of land it manages is in the West.

Bishop will convene a field hearing of the committee on Wednesday in Roosevelt at Union High School on energy and education and on Thursday evening at the Utah State Capitol, he will host a forum on wildland fires.

