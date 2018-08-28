Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum talks with media after a walkthrough in their indoor practice facility in Provo on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.

  • An amended lawsuit aimed at stopping medical marijuana initiative removed all religious references. Read more.
  • Aside from his father, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. had “no greater mentor” than Arizona Sen. John McCain. Read more.
  • The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints denies a Colorado woman’s allegation in a sexual assault lawsuit. Read more
  • BYU’s Tanner Mangum is looking forward to finishing his career on a high note. Read more.
  • The Murray Police Department performed a lip-sync challenge video to “Workin’” by James the Mormon and David Archuleta. See it here.

Medical marijuana

  • Jacksonville shooter had history of mental illness and police visits to family home [CNN]
  • The US-Mexico trade deal may be bad news for China [CNBC]
  • North Korea warns Pompeo denuclearization talks are 'at stake,' sources say [CNN]
  • Iran president asks Europe for guarantees on banking channels and oil sales [Reuters]
