An amended lawsuit aimed at stopping medical marijuana initiative removed all religious references. Read more.

Aside from his father, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. had “no greater mentor” than Arizona Sen. John McCain. Read more.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints denies a Colorado woman’s allegation in a sexual assault lawsuit. Read more

BYU’s Tanner Mangum is looking forward to finishing his career on a high note. Read more.

The Murray Police Department performed a lip-sync challenge video to “Workin’” by James the Mormon and David Archuleta. See it here.

Other national headlines:

Jacksonville shooter had history of mental illness and police visits to family home [CNN]

The US-Mexico trade deal may be bad news for China [CNBC]

Letter Accusing Pope Leaves U.S. Catholics in Conflict [The New York Times]

North Korea warns Pompeo denuclearization talks are 'at stake,' sources say [CNN]