- An amended lawsuit aimed at stopping medical marijuana initiative removed all religious references. Read more.
- Aside from his father, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. had “no greater mentor” than Arizona Sen. John McCain. Read more.
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints denies a Colorado woman’s allegation in a sexual assault lawsuit. Read more
- BYU’s Tanner Mangum is looking forward to finishing his career on a high note. Read more.
- The Murray Police Department performed a lip-sync challenge video to “Workin’” by James the Mormon and David Archuleta. See it here.
- NFL locals: What Taysom Hill, 80-plus others with Utah ties did (or didn't do) in NFL games this weekend
Medical marijuana
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joins Utah coalition saying no to marijuana initiative, but yes to medical marijuana
Other national headlines:
- Jacksonville shooter had history of mental illness and police visits to family home [CNN]
- The US-Mexico trade deal may be bad news for China [CNBC]
- Letter Accusing Pope Leaves U.S. Catholics in Conflict [The New York Times]
- North Korea warns Pompeo denuclearization talks are 'at stake,' sources say [CNN]
- Iran president asks Europe for guarantees on banking channels and oil sales [Reuters]