Ever since the Houston Rockets lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute in free agency in early July, there's been talk that the Utah Jazz could surpass them as the second-best team in the Western Conference next season.

The Ringer's D.J. Foster took a deep dive into answering the question of whether the Jazz will do so. Foster explored how Utah had such a strong finish to last season, the plethora of lineup combinations head coach Quin Snyder will have at his disposal and the defensive strength of the roster.

"That’s the goal of this Jazz team: How not-fun can we make this for you?" Foster wrote. "Fly into the city, everything is closed. Come to the arena, the fans are right on top of you. Game starts, there’s a defender climbing inside your jersey and a C.O.U.S. (Center of Unusual Size) waiting at the rim for you. Shootouts in Houston can be fun. The rock fights in Utah never are."

Joe Ingles for Australian prime minister?

Last Friday, Scott Morrison was named the new prime minister of Australia. That day, an Australian basketball news outlet called The Pick and Roll posted a poll on Twitter asking who fans would want as prime minister out of Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova, Jazz forward Joe Ingles and former University of Utah big man Andrew Bogut.

Ingles won the poll in a landslide, garnering 60 percent of the 368 votes. Dellavedova came in second with 23 percent and Bogut got the remaining 17 percent.

Who would you rather as PM?#AussieHoops #ToughChoice — The Pick and Roll (@PickandRollAU) August 24, 2018

Ingles, of course, does have recent "experience" in government, having been humorously appointed by Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer J. Cox to that same post when Cox served as acting governor for a few hours in January while Utah Gov. Gary Herbert underwent a procedure to remove kidney stones.

But today is #HappyAustraliaDay, and there is one guy that is PERFECT for the job...I mean he’s *literally* number 2. As such, I’m nominating @Joeingles7 to serve as Lt. Governor. #1hourGov @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/ED0561DDAK — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) January 27, 2018

Last week, longtime writer Fred Kerber announced on Twitter that he'll soon be retiring from the New York Post, and he began sharing some of his favorite stories from his 48-year career.

Favorite quote: from the great Jerry Sloan. He was asked about the pressure of #Jazz being down 3-1 to #Bulls in Finals "Pressure? This is basketball. You want pressure? Try farming, How'd ya like it if your life depended on whether it rains or not? That's pressure." — Fred Kerber (@FredKerber) August 22, 2018

His favorite quote he ever got? From former Utah Jazz legendary coach Jerry Sloan.