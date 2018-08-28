The Rise & Shout Podcast is a weekly discussion of BYU sports between brothers Matt and Adam Mangum. The show has been on the air since 2010 and is a mix of analysis, fan talk and, occasionally, a little nonsense.

It’s game week! Matt and I break down BYU’s chances against Arizona and its talented QB Khalil Tate. We also look at the surprises on the depth chart and talk about the challenges of late-start times.

