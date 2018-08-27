BRIGHAM CITY — Officials on Monday confirmed a human case of West Nile Virus in Box Elder County, according to a news release from the Box Elder Mosquito Abatement District.

"We want the county to be aware that September has shown to be a very active month for West Nile Virus. Please continue to take precautions," according to the release.

Sixteen mosquito samples in the county have tested positive for the virus, the release states. And the virus "could be more widespread at this point," according to the abatement district.

Last week, Utah saw its first death from West Nile Virus. Health officials said the person who died was over age 65 and suffered from other health conditions.

The abatement district urges people to wear long sleeves, pants and insect repellent when going outside after dark.

Mosquitoes that carry the virus tend to stay out from dusk until dawn, according to the Utah Department of Health.

The health department also advises people to cover their arms and legs with insect repellent when traveling to areas with the West Nile virus. However, children under 2 months old should not wear repellent, according to the department.

There are no vaccines or treatments for the virus, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people with the virus do not have symptoms — but about 1 in 150 people who contract the virus come down with a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.