Football

Cole Hagen, Corner Canyon (Jr.)

Current BYU backup quarterback Zach Wilson was the face of Corner Canyon’s offense a year ago, but this season junior Cole Hagen has stepped right in and the offense hasn’t skipped a beat.

Hagen has led the Chargers to a pair of victories as he’s passed for 771 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 98 rushing yards and two more scores.

Last week in a 41-0 win over Riverton, he completed 21 of 36 passes for 338 yards and four TDs.

“Cole is an exceptional leader that has worked to develop both physically and technically. He’s been great in leading our offense through the preseason and will continue to improve with his approach to the game,” said Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar.

Girls Soccer

Ashlyn Hall, Syracuse (Jr.)

As a sophomore last year, Ashlyn Hall finished first in 6A with 31 goals and this season she’s picked up right where she left off.

Hall has scored nine goals in six games this season, including two in a win last Thursday against Clearfield.

“Ashlyn is as pure of a striker as I have ever coached with an outstanding ability to finish with the ball at her feet. She is an absolute workhorse and because of that makes playing forward look easy,” said Syracuse coach Taylor Allen. “At practice she is one of our true leaders, setting up goals and equipment every day, seeing what needs to be done and doing it. She is becoming one of the great vocal leaders on the team, constantly encouraging the younger girls. She is a tactical and technical student of the game and will thrive at any level when she goes to play college ball.”

Volleyball

Heleine Filipe, West (Sr.)

West is off to a strong 8-2 start this season and the play of senior Filipe is a big reason why. Last week at the Davis Invitational she helped the Panthers finish with a 6-1 record.

She has recorded 87 kills with a .382 hitting percentage this season, in addition to nine assists and six blocks.

Girls Cross Country

Elisabeth Ferrell, Farmington (So.)

The sophomore recorded the first individual cross country win in school history as Elisabeth Ferrell finished first at the Royal Run Cross County Invitational last Friday. She finished with a time of 18:36.30, which was 46 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

“Elisabeth is an athlete with a competitive drive. She is willing to compete at every race and workout and give it her all. She is dedicated to the sport despite also playing on the girls soccer team. She still gets her workouts in on top of her soccer practices and her hard work and dedication are starting to show,” said Farmington coach Chris Brower.

Boys Cross Country

Adam Bunker, Monticello (Sr.)

Had a dominant performance at the Badger Cross Country Invitational last Thursday as he finished first with a time of 16:46, which was a full 18 seconds ahead of teammate Alan Pettit.

Bunker is the defending 1A state cross country champion as he won last year’s state meet with a time of 16:20.

Boys Golf

Zack Neff, Olympus (Sr.)

Last year’s 5A state medalist is having a great season yet again in 2018.

At the Glendale Invitational a few weeks ago he shot a 65, and then in Olympus’ two region meets he shot a 70 at Glen Eagle and then a 70 at Murray Parkway.

“Zack is an awesome golfer and a great leader on our team. He works extremely hard on his game all year long. It paid off big time last year, with The Titans winning their first-ever state golf title and Zack winning the individual title as well posting a 74 and 67 at Talon’s Cove. Now we will have the challenge to see if can repeat in both. That would be incredible,” said Olympus coach Matt Barnes.

Girls Tennis

Madi Burke, Riverton (Sr.)

A senior, Madi Burke is off to a strong 6-0 start this season as she tries to build on a great junior season in which she recorded a 13-1 record and reached the 6A state tournament semifinals.

Burke is a strong baseline player who also isn’t afraid to attack the net at any time.

"Madi, like most great players, puts in the time year around, leads by example, uses powerful groundstrokes, is athletic and will never quit on a ball during a match. She's a great young lady who excels off the court as well and will graduate from Riverton early," said Riverton coach Ron Ence.

1A Baseball

McClain Roundy, Valley (Sr.)

Was instrumental in leading Valley to a pair of big wins over Panguitch and Wayne last week.

In the two games he got on base eight out of nine times, and also picked up the win by allowing only one hit in the Wayne game with eight strikeouts on Friday.

“McClain is an amazing athlete. He is one of the most talented kids that I have ever coached. He has so many different pitches that teams have a hard time preparing for him. He is one of the best hitters in the league as well. We had a tough schedule this week and he helped us come out with wins in both games,” said Valley coach Joseph Sorensen.

For the season Roundy is batting .424 with five doubles and three home runs. He also has 23 strikeouts on the mound as a pitcher.