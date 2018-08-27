SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints filed its response to a former sister missionary's sexual assault lawsuit Monday and argued that the Colorado woman's case should be dismissed.

Only one of McKenna Denson's legal claims remains intact after a federal judge tossed out the majority of her case against the church and all of her claims against former Missionary Training Center president Joseph Bishop.

Denson alleges Bishop raped her while she was a missionary at the MTC in 1984. Bishop has denied the accusation.

The judge ruled that the statute of limitations on Denson's claims has expired, except for her contention that the church hid Bishop's predatory sexual behavior.

In the new filing, lawyers for the church deny that allegation. They also say Denson's claims are barred by the statute of limitations, the long delay in asserting her claims and the First Amendment.