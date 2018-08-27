Former Utah State Amateur champion Steve Borget lost his first-round match at the U.S. Senior Amateur Monday at Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon.

The Highland resident had tied for 14th place in the 156-golfer field with scores of 74 and 73. He entered match play as the No. 16 seed, but lost 4 and 3 to Robert Funk of Canyon Lake, California.

Borget, who won the State Am in 1985, won holes 8 and 11 to square the match, but Funk won the next four holes, three with birdies, to clinch the match.

Jerry Rose, a former BYU golfer and Utah State Amateur finalist (1980), who lives in Sarasota, Florida, won his first-round match 5 and 3 over James Camaione.