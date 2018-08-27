SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education announced the five finalists for 2019 Utah Teacher of the Year Wednesday. Finalists include teachers from Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Emery counties.

The finalists are:

• Kelly May, of West High School and the Urban Institute for Teacher Education at the University of Utah

• Archer James Birrell, of Hillside Elementary School

• Anjanette McNeely, of Layton Elementary School

• Jeffrey R. Jackson, of T.H. Bell Junior High School

• Stephanie Roper ,of Cottonwood and Ferron elementary schools.

The finalists were chosen by a panel made up of teachers, parents, charter schools, the Utah State Board of Education and Aaryn Birchell, the 2018 recipient from Uintah High School. The 2019 winner and two runners-up have been selected and will be announced Sept. 6.

The recipient of the award will represent Utah at the 2019 National Teacher of the Year program in Washington, D.C.