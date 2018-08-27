After finishing in second place at the Northern Trust golf tournament in Paramus, New Jersey, over the weekend, Utah’s Tony Finau has vaulted to No. 4 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Finau pocketed $972,000, the largest payday of his career, after finishing four shots behind Bryson DeChambeau. He picked up 1,200 FedEx points and trails only DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas in the latest standings.

Two more events, the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston and the BMW Championship near Philadephia, will be played the next two weeks before the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta Sept 20-23. The golfer with the most FedEx points after the Tour Championship will receive $10 million.

Finau also helped his chances of making the Ryder Cup team for the United States. Eight players have already earned spots on points through the PGA Championship. Jim Furyk, the captain of the team, will make four more selections prior to the Sept. 25-30 event in France with the final selection coming after the Tour Championship.