PROVO — BYU coach Kalani Sitake has prepared for this coming season differently than before and that method continued with the selection of team captains.

Normally four captains are chosen by teammates, two from each side of the football, but Sitake opted to go with eight this season.

“I needed to have certain roles and responsibilities for each one of them and it exceeded more than just four guys,” Sitake said. “I thought it was good for us to have eight and for our players that voted, those are the eight that got the most number of votes.”

The four captains on the offensive side are quarterback Tanner Mangum, fullback Brayden El-Bakri, offensive lineman Austin Hoyt and receiver Micah Simon. All but one of them are seniors, with Simon serving as the lone junior, which is a rare thing.

“You never really know. You just hope for the best and you’re going to work your tail off to be someone who’s reliable and leader,” Simon said. “So you just never know. It’s humbling to be up there with two guys who were captains last year — it doesn’t happen often to be a junior captain. So I’m humbled.”

The four defensive captains are defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi along with linebackers Butch Pau'u, Zayne Anderson and Sione Takitaki. Being selected a captain is something few if no one would have predicted for the embattled Takitaki a few years ago, yet players were excited to name him as one of their leaders, as is Sitake.

“Teammates recognize people who sacrifice and work hard. I think the same goes for Sione,” Sitake said. “I think he’s grown up quite a bit and he has wonderful people in his life…I’ve been proud of him and how he’s worked…He’s relishing the role to be a leader.”

Sitake wasn't specific about the roles each captain will perform but did mention those roles will be significant.

“It’s more than just the coin toss. There’s going to be a lot involved with it,” Sitake said. “More than anything I’m asking them to serve as leaders of the team.”

FOOTBALL LEADS TO GOOD FOOTBALL: One of the big storylines from fall camp is how much the team has undergone 11-on-11 work, compared with prior seasons. Sitake mentioned on Monday this past fall practice session has involved more of just playing football, rather than focus a lot of time on individual drills within position groups.

“I think we play football and the best guys perform,” Sitake said. “I saw a lot of improvement in just playing football. I like this format and I think I’m going to keep it…I guess it’s true (that) if you want to get better you better play the game and not just do drills.”

NO FIGHTING: Every fall practice session involves more than a few tempers flaring, often leading to skirmishes between players. But over the past couple of days, Sitake has noted a lot less of those skirmishes as the season draws near.

“This is the kind of week we’ve been waiting for,” Sitake said. “Surprisingly there hasn’t been a lot of fights the last couple of practices because they know there’s an opponent right around the corner. Our focus has shifted completely to Arizona. We’re less than a week away and I’m excited. I can’t wait to see our guys go.”

BYU kicks off the season this Saturday against Arizona in Tucson.