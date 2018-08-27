AMERICAN FORK — America's Freedom Festival and American Heritage School will host "America Nine-Eleven," a musical and theatrical production, Sept. 7, 8 and 11 in American Fork.

Profits will go to widows of Utah police, fire and emergency medical technicians, according to a press release from American Heritage School.

"America Nine-Eleven tells the story of the heroes of that day, and of the days after," said David Buer, the advancement director at American Heritage School. "It is an opportunity to remember, to find unity and to celebrate triumphs of the human spirit."

The festival and school will give the proceeds specifically to "widows’ funds of area first responder departments that have recently experienced the loss of one of their members," the release states.

More information can be found online at american-heritage.org.