With the high school girls tennis season starting to hit its stride this week, it’s no secret who the frontrunners are in 2018 — they’re the same teams who hoisted trophies a year ago.

Defending champs Lone Peak, Olympus, Park City and Judge Memorial all begin the year as the favorites in their respective classification, and some will be overwhelming favorites once the state tournaments roll around in early October.

Here’s a class-by-class look at each classification and what to expect.

Class 6A

Lone Peak has won three of the past four state championships, but making it four out of five won’t be a walk in the park.

Lone Peak captured 28 of 30 points at last year’s state meet, but none of its three singles players are back. Its third singles player graduated, while Danielle Aaron and Anna Aaron won’t be playing high school tennis this season because of a conflict in their school schedule during the week of the state tournament.

At most schools that would be a devastating loss, but not at Lone Peak. Coach Roger Baumgartner has been pleased with the newcomers who slid into the sports to far.

“We’ve had to replace some really good spots and really good girls, but luckily we’ve had some very talented players come up. I like where we’re at right now and we’re definitely getting better each day,” said Baumgartner.

Freshman Marinn Hatch has taken over at No. 1 singles, while new varsity contributors Mandie Robbins and Anna Peterson will play the other two singles.

“I couldn’t be more happy with how our singles are looking right now. It may change a little bit, some of the positions, the way it’s looking right now I couldn’t be happier,” said Baumgartner.

Lone Peak's Katie King competes in and wins the first doubles championship match with Cami Gricius, not pictured, against Davis High during the 6A state tennis tournament at the Liberty Park Tennis Center in Salt Lake City, on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Lone Peak’s doubles teams swept the state titles a year ago and led by Katy King and Joslin Seaberg that could be the case again.

While Lone Peak heads into the high school season with numerous question marks, last year’s runner-up Davis is in the opposite situation. Six of the seven participants at last year’s state tournament are back, including first singles champion Mackenzie Turley.

Turley won the first singles title her freshman and sophomore year and will be the big favorite during the next two years as well.

Davis’ other top singles players from last year are Abbie Dana and Annecy Hansen.

Doubles will likely hold the key to the state title again this year. Lone Peak swept Davis at doth doubles positions a year ago.

Class 5A

With four straight tennis state titles, the big question surrounding Olympus’ program this year is: Is there room for one for the thumb for a fifth straight ring?

“After four years of winning state championships I almost feel like you’re pushing your luck a little bit,” joked Olympus coach Kevin Watts.

Olympus’ only individual champion last year was a senior at second singles, but despite her departure, there’s quality at several other positions for Olympus to try and hold off quality programs like Timpview, Corner Canyon and Alta.

Headlining that group of returning contributors are seniors Emma Jewell and Kate Longson.

Kristin Murphy Olympus High's Emma Jewell competes in the first singles championship match during the 5A state tennis tournament at the Liberty Park Tennis Center in Salt Lake City, on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Jewell lost to Alta’s Emilee Astle in the first singles final last year after beating her during the regular season. The seniors are likely on another collision course this season.

Longson lost a heartbreaker three-setter to Timpview’s Bryson Gwen at third singles season, and both players are back again this year for their respective teams.

“Are we as good as last year? Probably not with the girls who graduated, but we have some good ones coming up and it kind of depends on the other schools,” said Watts.

Gwen was one of five underclassmen who helped lead Timpview to the runner-up finish a year ago and that experience should help the T-Birds push Olympus again this year.

Corner Canyon finished one point behind Timpview in third place at state last year, and all but one of those points came from sweeping the doubles positions. If the Chargers can develop points from the singles position they could be a threat to Olympus as well.

Class 4A

Of the 34 singles and doubles players who reached the semifinals a year ago in the 4A state tournament, only five were seniors — including just one singles player.

The youth created a lot of inexperience throughout last season, but the opposite will apply this year.

Park City, Desert Hills and Ridgeline finished in the top three at state last year and all three are loaded with experience as they try and make another run at the title. For the Miners, they’re gunning for their fourth straight state title.

Park City won two individual titles last season en route to the three-peat, but one of those players was senior Taylor Matz at third singles.

Her departure will add to the importance of Livi Rockwood and Gabby Rockwood at first and second singles respectively. Livi Rockwood was a runner-up to Ridgeline’s Naya Tillitt for the second straight season last year, while Gabby Rockwood claimed the second singles title.

Scott G Winterton Park City's Livi Rockwood competes with Ridgeline's Naya Tillitt for the 4A girls state tennis championship on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Tillitt won the championship.

In a classification that figures to be tight throughout, Park City will again need great seasons from the Rockwoods.

Tillitt was a surprise state champ her freshman year in 2016, but there’s nothing surprising about what she does on the court any longer as she’s the most dominant player in the classification.

For Ridgeline to potentially dethrone Park City, players like Lucy Lyons need to take the next step and advance past the semifinals. Ridgeline had one doubles team reach the championship last year and another qualify for the semifinals. Those teams need to take it a step further to pick up even more valuable team points.

Desert Hills tied Ridgeline for second place last year, and it will lean on junior singles players Morgan Behymer and Faith Hess, and then-sophomore Mackinzie Telford.

Desert Hills won the title at second doubles last season, and second doubles points could again hold the key for the Thunder.

Class 3A

A year ago Judge Memorial edged Grantsville by one point to claim the 3A state tennis title, so when the teams met last Thursday in a region meet, Judge coach Tracey Valentine figured it would be a competitive match.

To her surprise Judge swept all five positions to continue her team’s undefeated start to the season.

“We didn’t really lose a lot of strength from last year. We have a bunch of new people, we’ve moved around the line-up and we’re feeling pretty good about everything,” said Valentine.

Doubles was the catalyst to Judge’s title last year as it didn’t have a singles player advance past the semifinals. Balance could be the theme this season.

Olivia Anderson was part of one of those doubles winning teams last season, but this year she’s making the jump to second singles. Alysa Gribben is a newcomer at third singles.

Girls state tennis championships on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

Judge’s doubles teams get a shakeup as well. Amy Robinson is dropping down to third singles to pair with Anna Drossos, while new varsity contributors Hannah Gose and Janne Bredehoeft will anchor second doubles.

“Last season we were new to 3A and new to the region and so we just kind of went in there saying let’s just see what happens. We’re just trying to go in with the same attitude, let’s see what happens,” said Valentine.

Judge’s Katherine Machail was a semifinalist at first singles last year, and she’s arguably the favorite this year as she’s the only semifinalist who’s back this season.

Grantsville’s top contributors at state last year were Maci Jackson, who won the third singles title and then first doubles runners-up Paige Peterson and Lexi Carlson. All three are back for their senior seasons and they’ll be the anchors as Grantsville tries to reverse the result against Judge.