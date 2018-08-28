SALT LAKE CITY — Something is brewing in New England, and it’s not a cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee.

A research paper published last year in the scientific journal Geology identified a mass of warm rock growing under New England.

The warm rock is rising up toward the surface as well, according to research.

"We never advocated it could lead to volcanism," geophysicist Vadim Levin, who performs research at Rutgers University-New Brunswick's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, told Mashable in an interview.

But don’t get it twisted — this isn’t a volcano.

"It's basically a blob of hotter rock that rises through cooler rock," Jess Phoenix, a volcanologist who did not work with the study, told Mashable.

Levin said it will take millions of years for this blob of hot rock to bubble out into the surface, according to a press release on the study.

Still, it doesn’t mean it will lead to a volcano.

"The one thing you can be absolutely sure of — nothing is going to happen on the surface of New England involving volcanic activity in your lifetime or that of countless generations to come given its current geological situation," Stanley Mertzman, a volcanologist at Franklin and Marshall College, told Mashable.

According to Fox News, the massive bubbling rock sits underneath Vermont. However, both western New Hampshire and western Massachusetts could be affected by the molten blob.

“It is not Yellowstone-like, but it’s a distant relative,” Levin said, according to Fox News.

Levin told National Geographic that we may never see the results of this situation.

“Maybe it didn’t have time yet, or maybe it is too small and will never make it,” Levin said. “Come back in 50 million years, and we’ll see what happens.”