SALT LAKE CITY — A report from the North Carolina Board of Education found that 2,400 teachers from the state failed the math portion of their licensing exam, according to The Charlotte Observer.

The failures put the teachers’ jobs in jeopardy since it shows they do not know the material they plan to teach the students in their classrooms.

Failure rates have jumped as the state looks to find more teachers.

Education officials told the Observer they’re worried that the exam might be the problem and not the teachers themselves.

But teachers in North Carolina aren’t alone. Educators in Florida and Indiana have also seen mass failures from their own testing exams.

All of these exams are run by the Pearson Publishing Co., which started giving exams to teachers in 2013 on a mass scale.

Indiana teacher Laura Grieve-Mabr told the Tribune-Star that the company sets teachers up to fail.

She said tests “are extremely hard. You keep trying and trying, and you eventually get discouraged because you can’t pass it. It not only discourages you but lowers your self-esteem.”

Teachers plan to discuss the issue at the National Education Association conference, according to Mark Jewell, the president of North Carolina Association of Educators.

“I hope this doesn’t lead to a mass exodus of new teachers and exacerbate our shortages,” he said, according to the Observer.

Last year, 21,780 teachers in Nigeria failed exams they planned to give to their 6-year-old students, according to BBC News. About two-thirds of the country’s teachers failed to earn a 75 percent or higher score.