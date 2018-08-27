SALT LAKE CITY — On Saturday, news came out that the 2018 NCAA football record book lists the 2008 Utes as a national poll champion, recognizing an undefeated 13-0 season that ended with a 31-17 Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama.

Monday afternoon at Utah’s official press conference, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham responded to the news.

“That was interesting. I haven’t been educated on the particulars of it, but we thought we were a pretty good team that year,” Whittingham said. “I voted us No. 1 (in the country).”

Whittingham was in the dark as to whether the university will officially react, he has yet to talk to administration, but regardless the national championship talk is all mythical to him.

“It is all speculation now,” said Whittingham. “Again, we thought we were pretty darn good that year. We did everything we were supposed to do, everything we could have done, to make our case. We were the only undefeated team in the country.

“It is all speculation now though. Mythical. Until they have a full-on real playoff system, not one where people vote who is in it — a la the College Football Playoff — or people vote who is the best team, it is all speculative and a best guess scenario.”

One thing Whittingham is certain about — Utah will not be hanging up a 2008 NCAA championship banner any time soon.

“I don’t think we are going to be self-proclaimed (champions),” he said. “We aren’t going to put up a banner or anything like that.”