CENTERVILLE — A FrontRunner train clipped a semitrailer that rolled off of I-15 and onto the tracks in Centerville on Monday, police said. No serious injuries were reported.

The truck, traveling south on I-15, left its lane and scraped the median concrete barrier, police said. Once the truck hit the barrier, it rebounded to the right, crossing all lanes of traffic and rolling onto its side, blocking Utah Transit Authority train tracks.

Shortly after, a southbound FrontRunner train came upon the crashed truck and collided with the wheels on the front of the train's left side, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported on the train, which was carrying six crew members and 98 passengers, according to UTA spokesman Carl Arky.

The driver of the semitrailer was taken to Lakeview Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A dog was also in the passenger seat of the semi, according to police, and did not sustain any injuries.

Police believe the male truck driver was drowsy or fatigued, causing the vehicle to leave the highway.

FrontRunner passengers were shuttled from the stalled train and UTA is using busses to bridge the Farmington and Woods Cross stations.

Both north and southbound trains were running 10 minutes behind schedule two hours after the rollover Monday, according to UTA.