The example of what one person can do to make a difference is shown clearly with Rising Star Outreach (Aug. 25). It is also shown with many other groups large and small that work privately to make a difference.

This does not mean we shouldn’t be a vocal part of our democracy to get our government to spend our foreign aid (less than 1 percent of the budget) wisely. America’s support of President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief; the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and The Global Partnership for Education have saved millions of lives and helped countries focus on education. Currently, there is a no-cost bill in Congress to end the preventable deaths of millions of mothers and children in our world.

The Reach Every Child Act works by making our life-saving work more efficient. No wonder it is co-sponsored by more than 200 members of Congress. Not all of us can do what Becky Douglas did, but each of us can do something: Make a call or write a letter asking those who represent you in Congress to pass the Reach Act. Each of us doing something is the path to a better world.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington