Sometimes the good don't die young — they get the chance to continue to make a great contribution, and few exemplify this more than John McCain.

His military service and extensive time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam showed the depth of his character when he refused early release as it would aid his captors. This time left him injured for life.

His willingness to continue his life of service as a senator and presidential candidate rather than retire to a life of family and friends further adds to his reputation. His selection of Sarah Palin as a running mate was, however, one of his few failings.

He was better than most and yet a down to earth, humble person. We need more like him to help run our countries.

Goodbye to a good person.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia