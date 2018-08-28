It was refreshing Monday to see the U.S. and Mexico in agreement on trade that could benefit both countries. But hard work remains for developing a revamped NAFTA agreement.

For one thing, Canada — a major partner in the three-way trade pact — has not agreed to any changes. For another, a Congress that has been divided on trade issues would have to give its final approval. That seems unlikely, although certainly not impossible, before the end of the year, after which a newly elected Congress will take over.

President Trump may have touted his new agreement with Mexico as a negotiating ploy to get Canadians back to the table with a sense of urgency. That aim also may lie behind his comment that “we’ll see” whether Canada remains a part of the trade deal.

It would be hard to imagine Congress approving anything that did not include Canada, the nation’s third largest trading partner behind the European Union and China.

That said, the agreement with Mexico is not insignificant. It improves some of the details that had vexed NAFTA’s opponents for decades.

Revamping trade deals with Mexico and Canada is not a bad thing, even if the president insists on scrapping the title of NAFTA altogether

For instance, car manufacturers would be required to build at least 75 percent of a car’s total value in North America. The current requirement is 62.5 percent. Those manufacturers also would need to use more steel, aluminum and auto parts from local sources.

Perhaps most significantly, much of the auto production would have to be done by people earning at least $16 per hour. Clearly, the administration hopes this would keep U.S. manufacturers from moving south of the border. But this also might appease liberals who decry what they see as the exploitation of workers in poor countries.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto appeared to be onboard with the changes. Even President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador seemed OK with the revisions. He is scheduled to assume office in December.

If this new trade agreement puts an end to threated tariffs against Mexico, that would be a good thing. But the agreement itself will mean little without Canada or congressional approval.

President Trump complained again on Monday about stiff Canadian tariffs on dairy products. These have indeed been a source of frustration for both Republicans and Democrats through the years, and they are an easy target. Now, the U.S. could use its new tariffs on lumber as a negotiating tool to provide leverage in that dispute.

Revamping trade deals with Mexico and Canada is not a bad thing, even if the president insists on scrapping the title of NAFTA altogether. The danger, however, is that the trade war the president used to get all sides to the table might cause damage to the American economy while details are being worked out. The same may be said for the president’s tactics to lure China, the European Union and other partners to the table.

Add Congress to the mix, and the reset on global trade could take a long time, indeed.