VERNAL — Sections of Reader Creek will be closed to the public Wednesday through Saturday as crews treat the water in an effort to restore native cutthroat trout in the area.

Crews with the Ashley National Forest and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will use piscicide rotenone to get rid of all species of fish. The area within 30 feet of Reader Creek and its associated ponds, seeps, springs and other tributaries downstream to the confluence with Whiterocks River will be closed.

All use of the water — wading, fishing and swimming — within the project area will be prohibited.