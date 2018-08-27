Both of Utah State’s cross-country teams found themselves in the top 10 of the 2018 NCAA Division I Cross Country Regional Rankings, released Monday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The Aggie women were tabbed third in the Mountain Region, tying the team’s highest ranking in the USTFCCCA regional ranking, which began in 2010. On the men’s side, USU was tabbed seventh, which also matches the team’s highest ranking in the poll, as the Aggies were ranked seventh all season long in 2017.

“Both of our teams have a lot of potential, and I think these preseason rankings illustrate other people recognizing that,” said second-year USU head cross-country coach Artie Gulden. “The key for us this season is turning the potential into great results.”

New Mexico, the only Mountain West school ahead of Utah State, will begin the season as the top-ranked women’s squad in the Mountain Region. Colorado State (fifth), Nevada (seventh), Air Force (ninth) and Wyoming (14th) round out the MW teams in the preseason poll.

The Aggies are the highest-ranked school from the Beehive State, followed by BYU (fourth), Utah (sixth), Southern Utah (10th), Weber State (11th) and Utah Valley (15th).

Northern Arizona opens the year as the top men’s team in the Mountain Region. Colorado State is the top-ranked team from the Mountain West at No. 4, followed by Air Force (sixth), New Mexico (eighth) and Wyoming (ninth).

The men and women are coming off their best seasons in program history, as both advanced to the 2017 NCAA Division I Championships for the first time.

Ranked 19th in the nation heading into the championships, the Aggie women finished 14th with 395 points in the 6-kilometer race, which was held at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky. On the men’s side, Utah State, which was ranked No. 27, despite having three runners go down early in the 10K race, took 27th with 603 points.

Alyssa Snyder led the way for the Aggie women as she placed 25th with a time of 20:03.39 to earn All-American honors. She became the second Utah State runner on the women’s side to garner All-American honors, joining Alissa Nicodemus, who placed 14th at the 1992 national championships.

Dillon Maggard capped his stellar cross-country career by placing sixth with a personal-best 10K time of 29:16.20 to earn All-American accolades. He became the first two-time All-American in Utah State cross-country history, as he placed 12th with a time of 30:03.09 at the 2016 national championships, which were held in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Snyder, a senior, headlines the returnees on the women’s side. Not only did she earn first-team All-American honors, but she also garnered all-region honors by placing 17th at the NCAA Mountain Regional Championships (20:38.2) and first-team all-Mountain West honors after finishing sixth at the league championships (20:55.40).

Utah State also welcomes back seniors Kashley Carter, Cierra Simmons, Presli Hutchison and Tylee Skinner, who all competed at the NCAA Championships.

While Maggard is gone on the men’s side, the Aggies return four runners who competed at the NCAA Championships in juniors Luke Beattie, Adam Hendrickson, J.D. Thorne and James Withers. Of that quartet, Withers was the top finisher at the NCAA Championships, placing 149th with a time of 31:07.14.

The Aggies open the season by hosting the Sagebrush Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course. The men’s race starts at 9:30 a.m., and the women follow at 10:15 a.m.