It was a difficult Friday, results-wise, for the Westminster women's volleyball team, losing 3-0 to both Wayne State and Embry-Riddle University. Despite the losses, head coach Al Givens saw positive performances to build on.

The Griffins began the day against Wayne State Warriors from Nebraska. After losing the first set, 18-25, Westminster improved, losing the second and third set by a narrow three-point and two-point margin.

For its second game, Westminster played the host institution, Embry-Riddle University. A close first set with six lead changes went in favor of the home side, 25-22. Embry-Riddle took control of the second set, leading by as many as 10 points, and winning 25-19. The Griffins led several times during the third set. A service ace by junior Amber Lamborn gave them a 23-22 lead, but a couple of attacking errors swung the lead back to Embry-Riddle and the win, 25-23.

"There were several bright spots. We struggled to close out sets but also showed some great resilience," Givens said after the games.

Junior Hannah Spearman is settling in as the libero. Spearman averaged six digs per set.

Junior Ketrah Dekanich, a right-side hitter, got into a good rhythm and finished 8-3-22 for a .227 hitting percentage on the day.

Several players found their form in the second match against Embry-Riddle. Sophomore Taylor Harvey led the team with a .375 hitting percentage. Junior Sydnee Simmons recorded a hitting percentage of .267, while freshman Katie Culver recorded .278.

Day two at Embry-Riddle Tournament

Westminster's day began early with a match against Lynn University. Westminster only scored consecutive points twice as Lynn took control to win the first set, 25-14.

The second set started and looked like Lynn would cruise to another comfortable win. Down 15-8, Westminster made a 6-2 run, cutting the Knights' lead to two. Lynn stopped the Griffin run momentarily and scored three-consecutive points after which Westminster made a 6-1 run to take its first lead, 20-19.

Lynn regained a three-point lead but could not swing the momentum its way. Kills from juniors Simmons and Dekanich and sophomore Audrey Green gave the Griffins the chance to serve for the set. A block by Green and Simmons won the set, 25-23.

With the exception of two lead changes early in the third set, Lynn led for most of the set. A 10-3 run late in the third set gave the Griffins hope of winning the third set, but the Knights were able to regain their focus after a timeout to score three crucial points to win the set, 25-23.

The late comeback in the third set may have taken its toll on Westminster as errors increased and gave nine points to the Knights. An early nine-point lead for the Knights was too much for the Griffins to overcome. A late offensive surge, five-consecutive points, got the Griffins into double digits before the set ended in Lynn's favor, 25-17, and the match, 3-1.

Westminster finished the tournament with a match against Shaw University. Both teams entered the match looking for their first match win of the tournament and year.

The first set was a tug of war. Westminster quickly got out to a 6-1 lead, but Shaw got back in the game with a seven-point run. The Griffins took the lead back at 15-14, and from there the score was tied seven times and changed three times. The Griffins came out on top after scoring four points in a row to finish the set, 25-22.

Both teams wrestled for control early in the second set until Green, with five kills, and teammates made a 12-2 run for an 11-point lead, 24-13. After a few points for Shaw, senior Whitney Wakefield's attack won the set, 25-16.

Westminster took control of the final set and the match, at 8-7. An 8-3 gave it a large enough lead that Shaw could not overcome. Senior Breanna Vawter's service ace finished the set and the match.

Wakefield was strong in both matches, hitting .455 and recording five blocks. Green led the team in attempts and finished with a combined hitting percentage of .250 and recording five block assists.

Junior Aggie Roese-Olsen recorded 59 assists in the two matches. Freshman Katie Jacox recorded 11 assists against Lynn University.

Amber Lamborn led the team in digs with 24 during the two matches. Junior Hannah Stearman record 18, Green tallied 16 and Olsen had 14.

Next weekend, the Griffins host Fort Lewis, Lubbock Christian, Truman State and MSN Mankato in the Westminster Invitational. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door before the match. Game times can be found on the volleyball schedule webpage.