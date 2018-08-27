SALT LAKE CITY — The Murray Police Department just posted its lip-sync challenge video using a song by James the Mormon and David Archuleta.

The video shows the police department singing along to “Workin’” by the two Utah artists, who are both returned missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Murray Police Department shared the video Friday. It had more than 16,000 views as of Monday.

Earlier this month, the Salt Lake City Police Department shared a lip-sync video that included officers singing along to “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, according to my report for the Deseret News.

But they didn’t just sing. The law enforcement officials decided to ride a large tire, which had been transformed into a pink doughnut. They even smashed into boxes of Banbury Cross doughnuts, too.

The SLCPD challenged the Unified Police Department, Sandy Police Department and the Cottonwood Heights Police Department to take part in the challenge.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department responded to the challenge over the weekend, too.

Police departments across the country have been partaking in the lip-sync challenge, which includes daring other departments to perform a lip-sync video.

The lip-sync challenge has encouraged groans, eye rolls and smiles across the country this summer. In fact, Virginia’s Norfolk Police Department performed “Uptown Funk” and received 72 million Facebook views alone from its video.