PROVO — Is BYU’s front seven good enough to slow down or stop Arizona’s mega-star quarterback Khalil Tate?

Do the Cougars have what it takes to get in front of, get ahold of, bring down to the turf, a locomotive of a runner who pulls away from defensive backs?

We shall see Saturday night in Tucson.

The Cougars go to Arizona missing current San Francisco 49er defender Fred Warner. As announced on his Twitter account over the weekend, they’ll also be without defensive tackle Tevita Mo’unga, a pile driver in the middle of the line, who will redshirt this season.

Still, BYU defenders have to believe, don’t they?

If they can just be unified in their schemes. If they can perform at a high level. If they can choreograph themselves into 11 pawns in the right place at the right time. If they can tackle in a sound manner, fill the proper gaps, funnel Tate to where four linemen can get help from three linebackers and safeties, can it not be done?

We’ll find out.

Senior middle linebacker Butch Pau’u believes. He has faith. He envisions success. He is anxious, hungry, motivated, excited and plugged into what his teammates are all about. He expects success. After dropping some weight, healing wounds, he believes he’s ready to make a difference like he did as a sophomore.

“What has stepped up is our defensive line,” said Pau’u.

“People don’t give our defensive line enough credit. We have Khyiris Tonga, Corbin Kaufusi, Merrill Taliauli, guys who have been here for a while, guys who just know how to get to the quarterback. When it comes to blitzes, because the offensive line has to take on four guys, it creates space for our linebackers to get home and get to the QB.”

Pau’u sees progress in BYU’s front line of defense, even without Warner. In his place, Zayne Anderson has stepped up as a playmaking linebacker who has the speed to cover and the brains to be in the right place more often than not. Sione Takitaki, the other outside linebacker, has his teammates believing he will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

The difference between a defense that struggled many times and this year’s edition is a simple approach to taking care of business one by one, said Pau’u. A year ago, as the offense struggled to score points and keep drives alive, the defensive players tried to take too much upon themselves to win games one on one and the system had its share of breakdowns.

A year from being among the nation’s leaders in takeaways, last year’s defense struggled to bring pressure and that led to coverage breakdowns in the secondary. This year’s defense is expected to be quicker due to switching players around to maximize athletic abilities and opening the door for some new faces.

But none of it will work if people try to do somebody else’s job. And that was a problem last year.

To help with this, some coaching assignments have changed. Assistant head coach Ed Lamb moved to linebackers coach, a position he played as an athlete at BYU. He was replaced by new hire Preston Hadley. Head coach Kalani Sitake, the former defensive coordinator at Utah and Oregon State, has lent a hand to help coach the defense.

No Fred Warner?

“We’re fine,” said Pau’u.

“I think the strength his year is (there is) a lot of unity in our defensive line, a lot more holding each other accountable to stay in their gaps,” said Pau’u.

“You see that with Khyiris getting (on the same page) with Taliauli and Corbin, with Trajan Pili and Uriah Leiataua. They are accountable because they know they are going to make plays. Everyone is going to make plays this season, we just have to make sure we aren’t playing for ourselves. You can’t do that and be successful.”

Right out of the chute, this front seven will be tested. Arizona is considered the dark horse to win the Pac-12 South and Tate is among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

There is no easing into 2018, no cupcake or daisy stroll the first week to work things out, gain confidence and build a winning record.

It’s all on the line in Tucson against a formidable and scary foe.