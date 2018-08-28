NOT BLOWING SMOKE

Donovan Mitchell is rumored to have a signature shoe in the works. Cool for him.

But the Mailman has something truly unique on the market.

La Aurora recently introduced Barrel Aged by Karl Malone cigars. Karlmalonecigars.com says the tobacco is aged six years in bulk, six months in rum barrels and placed in an aging room for three months.

Incidentally, the Mailman played until he was 41.

That’s what you call quality aging.

CASH FLOW ON GO

An anonymous panel of coaches polled by CBS.com placed Kyle Whittingham in a tie for third-most underrated coach in the country.

Poor Whitt. Getting noticed is hard.

The good news is that with a $3.7 million salary, getting paid isn’t.

LEFTY’S LINES

Phil Mickelson joined Twitter last week.

“I got this @Twitter thing down,” his first tweet said, which included a GIF of him winking. The tweet came just as a Thanksgiving weekend match-play event between him and Tiger Woods was announced.

Plan on a ton of exciting future offerings from Lefty, maybe even as insightful as this recent one from @TigerWoods: “I can’t thank everyone enough for all the support.”

Coming soon to a social media network near you: “Golf is fun!”

POWER TO THE PEOPLE

Sunderland AFC has acquired midfielder Max Power on loan from Wigan Athletic.

Power has the identical name Homer Simpson used in an episode called “Homer to the Max.”

“At last,” Sunderland tweeted, “we’re delighted to announce the signing of @mp_1825 from @LaticsOfficial.”

Or as Homer himself put it, “Strap yourself in and feel the Gs.”

GLOBAL REACH

The Jazz will play a Christmas Day game for the first time since 1997.

Whew, time flies. Last time this happened the Jazz were on track to play Chicago in the NBA Finals and Dennis Rodman thought foreign relations meant dating Alicia Douvall.

URBAN OUT

Paul Vernon FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer makes a statement during a news conference in Columbus, Ohio. Meyer’s current suspension and previous paid leave have restricted him from talking football with his staff and athletes during August with one exception \_ a team meeting the day after the suspension was announced. Emails from the senior vice president for human resources show Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith were allowed to meet with the players and coaches last Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Before updating his apology, Urban Meyer was initially asked in a press conference if he had anything to say to alleged domestic abuse victim Courtney Smith, whose ex-husband was a Meyer assistant.

“I have a message for everyone in this: I’m sorry we are in this situation,” he said.

Wait. Isn’t that the same line he used when he left Utah?

THE PROVIDERS

American CEOs earn 312 times what the average worker makes.

Latrell Sprewell’s first thought: “Hey. They got families to feed.”

LAUNCH, PLEASE

From theonion.com: “Nation Would be Totally Fine Just Doing World Series Now.”