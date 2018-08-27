MILLCREEK — A 15-year-old boy remained in life-threatening condition Monday following a weekend skateboarding accident.

On Saturday, the teen was riding a skateboard while hanging on the back of a car being driven by a 15-year-old friend, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. The skateboarder crashed near 3652 S. 2210 East just before 5:30 p.m., she said.

Details on how he crashed were not immediately available. The teen was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

The boy's name was not immediately released. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.