WEST BOUNTIFUL — The city’s fall cleanup is scheduled for the third week in October.

Between Saturday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 20, residents will be able to dispose of scrap metal and other waste in large bins that will be set up in the parking lot of West Bountiful City Park, 550 W. 1600 North.

The bins will be available 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until the bins are full on the two Saturdays. No dumping will be allowed on Sunday. Bins will be barricaded after hours, and city officials ask that trash not be left at the barricades. Proof of address will be checked.

Waste such as lead products, large pieces of wood, chemicals, explosives, paint, commercial waste, animal remains, tires, appliances with Freon, televisions or green waste will not be accepted.

Hazardous material waste can be disposed of at the Wasatch Integrated Waste Management District in Layton.

Green waste can be taken to the Bountiful landfill. The city will cover the cost during the cleanup period.