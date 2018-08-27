SALT LAKE CITY — American women might be waiting longer to have kids. But according to a new report, more women are having children than a decade ago.

A new Pew Research Center report found that the share of American women who have given birth was higher in 2016 than it was 10 years ago.

In fact, 86 percent of women from 40 to 44 years old said they were mothers, compared to 80 percent who said the same in 2016.

The number is similar to what it was back in the 1990s.

And it turns out women are having more children. The Pew report found women in 2016 had 2.07 children during their lives on average. Ten years earlier, the number hovered around 1.86, which was the lowest number on record.

Family size has also grown in that time, according to Pew.

“The recent rise in motherhood and fertility might seem to run counter to the notion that the U.S. is experiencing a post-recession ‘Baby Bust,’” according to Pew. “However, each trend is based on a different type of measurement."

The report said its analysis was "based on a cumulative measure of lifetime fertility, the number of births a woman has ever had; meantime, reports of declining U.S. fertility are based on annual rates, which capture fertility at one point in time.”

The report said female fertility rates are jumping because women are becoming mothers later in life. Currently, the median age for new mothers is 26. In 1994, that age was 23.