WEST JORDAN — Residents can now connect with the city with just a few clicks by using a new Citizen Service Request web page.

The page allows residents to report such nonemergency issues as potholes, broken street lights and stray animals using their smartphones, desktop computers or tablets. Residents can take a photo of the problem, select the location, add a little detail and press submit.

Once the item is submitted, it will be routed to the appropriate department and staff.

The tool, located at westjordan.utah.gov/service-request, also allows city employees an easy way to manage requests and communicate back to citizens when their issues have been fixed.