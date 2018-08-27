BLUFFDALE — Residents who want to learn how to help their family and neighbors in an emergency are encouraged to take a Community Emergency Response Team course.

The course will be held on Tuesday from Sept. 4 to Oct. 2, with a course review, exam and drill on a date in October that has yet to be determined. Classes will be held at the Independence Fire Station, 14895 S. Noell Nelson Drive, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The course will cover such topics ad disaster preparedness and organization; disaster psychology and terrorism; fire safety; medical aid; and search and rescue.

Participants age 14-17 must have a parent or guardian attend class with them.

First-time participants will receive the basic CERT kit with a hard hat, goggles, gloves, n95 dust mask, disaster medical supplies starter kit, and a CERT manual.

For more information, or to register, call 801-633-6833 or email [email protected]