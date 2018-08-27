Taysom Hill’s versatility was on full display for the New Orleans Saints in their 36-7 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

The former BYU quarterback made plays in several different ways, leading the Saints to touchdown drives on his two second-half possessions — not including a pair of kneel downs to end the game — while also converting a fake punt in the first half and scoring on a two-point conversion.

He completed 7 of 8 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown for a QB rating of 140.6, while also rushing for a team-high 35 yards on six carries and another score one week after turning the ball over four times in his first preseason start.

"Look, in the long run I want to play quarterback," Hill said postgame, in a video posted by the team. "Being able to operate efficiently and effectively inside this offense has always been my mindset in this training camp.

“Overall, just being able to be out on the field in different capacities was really memorable tonight.”

“In the long run, I want to play quarterback” @T_Hill4 on contributing at multiple positions tonight ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/d4lbZ2OkPl — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 26, 2018

Hill’s first drive covered 42 yards in eight plays, finishing when Hill — after checking through his progressions — scrambled for an 11-yard touchdown run where he outraced the defense to the corner of the end zone. The Saints went for two after the touchdown, and Hill scored again, taking a read-option run up the middle for a score.

Former #BYU QB Taysom Hill enters the game in the third quarter, leads an eight play 48-yard drive and scores a five-yard touchdown, then punches in the two-point conversion. pic.twitter.com/HNt2zXZc8v — Zak Hicken (@zakhicken) August 26, 2018

The team’s next possession covered 80 yards on 13 plays and included Hill running 17 yards for a first down and later converting a fourth-and-2 in Chargers territory with a 4-yard pass to Tre’Quan Smith. Four plays later, he connected with Smith over the middle for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Taysom Hill finds Tre'Quan Smith for a 5-yard TD reception 💪 #NOvsLAC pic.twitter.com/82jefZOsnw — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 26, 2018

During the first half, Hill’s value on special teams was on display. Late in the first quarter with New Orleans facing a fourth-and-3 at its own 32-yard line, Hill took a direct snap and ran 5 yards for a first down. That led to the Saints’ first score of the game, an Alvin Kamara 2-yard run seven plays later.

It's a fake! Taysom Hill converts on 4th down to keep our drive alive 💪 #NOvsLAC pic.twitter.com/Nt0fVBRDYS — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 26, 2018

Hill then made the tackle on the ensuing kickoff return, wrapping return man Desmond King at the Chargers 19. He played 28 offensive snaps and eight on special teams.

“He’s making strides in developing a comfort level with this offense and with the guys that he’s playing with, but can you imagine the load that’s on you as a quarterback and then couple that with being a four core special teams guy. You know there’s a lot on that guy’s plate and he has handled it as well as anybody can handle it,” Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees said of Hill, according to the team's website.

Jae C. Hong, AP New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) celebrates with wide receiver Dan Arnold (85) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Other performances of note with Utah ties included:

Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State: Sharp had a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the first quarter for the New York Giants’ first score of the game in a 22-16 win over the New York Jets. He finished with three punt returns for 80 yards while playing 21 offensive snaps and 10 on special teams.

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Kemp had one reception for 55 yards and a touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in a 27-20 loss to the Chicago Bears. Kemp caught the pass from quarterback Chase Litton at the Chicago 42, then weaved his way through the defense to score with 2:52 to play. He added a special teams tackle and played 14 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

McKay Murphy, DT, Weber State and Lone Peak High: Murphy had a 9-yard sack on a first-and-20 play in the final minute of the game for the Los Angeles Rams in a 21-20 win over the Houston Texans. He played nine defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Former @weberstatefb defensive lineman McKay Murphy splits a double team and gets a sack late in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans. #LARams pic.twitter.com/cXQgj830LF — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) August 27, 2018

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Warner started at SAM linebacker for San Francisco and led the team with five tackles, including three solo stops and a 3-yard tackle for loss, in the 49ers’ 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He played 34 defensive snaps, most among 49ers linebackers, and one on special teams.

Fred Warner play diagnosis, vision, pursuit to the ball, AND the seismic wrap up on a day the team was not doing a good job finishing tackles behind the line. The #49ers got a good one. pic.twitter.com/6cXjSwnnzz — Dylan DeSimone (@DylanADeSimone) August 27, 2018

Dres Anderson, WR, Utah: Anderson had four receptions for a team-leading 52 yards and added one carry for 1 yard for the Dallas Cowboys in a 27-3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He played 31 offensive snaps.

Ball comes out quick to Dres Anderson. pic.twitter.com/AVdJfr7O3t — Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) August 27, 2018

Here’s a look at how the other NFL locals (81 in total currently on active rosters) performed during the third week of NFL preseason action:

BROWNS 5, EAGLES 0

Cleveland

Nate Orchard, DE, Utah and Highland High: Played 32 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

Philadelphia

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Had a 7-yard sack on a second-down play while playing 22 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

PANTHERS 25, PATRIOTS 14

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Played eight offensive snaps.

Played eight offensive snaps. Jared Norris, LB, Utah: Had two solo tackles while playing 21 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

New England

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU, Utah and Bingham High: Did not play.

Did not play. Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had a pass deflection on a pass into the end zone while playing 30 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Started at cornerback and had a pass deflection on a pass into the end zone while playing 30 defensive snaps and one on special teams. Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker and tied for the team lead with five tackles, including two solo stops and a third-down tackle to prevent a first down, while playing 23 defensive snaps.

GIANTS 22, JETS 16

New York Giants

Julio Cortez, AP New York Giants wide receiver Hunter Sharp (15) scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State: See above.

New York Jets

No locals on active roster

BRONCOS 29, REDSKINS 17

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and played 34 offensive snaps and three on special teams.

Started at left tackle and played 34 offensive snaps and three on special teams. Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Started at running back and had three carries for 9 yards while playing 15 offensive snaps.

Started at running back and had three carries for 9 yards while playing 15 offensive snaps. J.J. Dielman, OL, Utah: Did not play.

Did not play. Jordan Leslie, WR, BYU: Had one reception for 14 yards while playing 19 offensive snaps and two on special teams.

Had one reception for 14 yards while playing 19 offensive snaps and two on special teams. Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Had a special teams tackle while playing 17 offensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Had a special teams tackle while playing 17 offensive snaps and nine on special teams. Jeremiah Poutasi, OL, Utah: Played 39 offensive snaps, tied for most on the team, and four on special teams.

Washington

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Played 11 offensive snaps and three on special teams.

Played 11 offensive snaps and three on special teams. Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College: Had two carries for 41 yards, including a 38-yarder, two receptions for 20 yards and two kickoff returns for 34 yards while playing 28 offensive snaps and six on special teams.

Had two carries for 41 yards, including a 38-yarder, two receptions for 20 yards and two kickoff returns for 34 yards while playing 28 offensive snaps and six on special teams. Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 3 of 8 passes for 33 yards with a QB rating of 50.5 and had one carry for 2 yards while playing 25 offensive snaps.

Started at quarterback and completed 3 of 8 passes for 33 yards with a QB rating of 50.5 and had one carry for 2 yards while playing 25 offensive snaps. Fish Smithson, CB, Highland High: Had three tackles, including two solo stops and a special teams tackle, while playing 16 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams.

Had three tackles, including two solo stops and a special teams tackle, while playing 16 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams. Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Started at middle linebacker and had two tackles, including a special-teams stop, while playing 19 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

VIKINGS 21, SEAHAWKS 20

Minnesota

Mike Needham, LB, Southern Utah and Desert Hills High: Did not play.

Seattle

Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Led the team with seven tackles, including five solo stops, while playing a team-high 51 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams.

Led the team with seven tackles, including five solo stops, while playing a team-high 51 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams. Ricky Ali’ifua, DE, Utah State: Played one defensive snap.

Played one defensive snap. Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had four tackles, including three solo stops, while playing 45 defensive snaps and two on special teams. He also had a 13-yard sack wiped out by a penalty.

LIONS 33, BUCCANEERS 30

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Started at defensive end and had a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries while playing 28 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Started at defensive end and had a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries while playing 28 defensive snaps and one on special teams. Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Had two tackles, including a solo stop and a special teams tackle, and a quarterback hurry while playing 13 defensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Had two tackles, including a solo stop and a special teams tackle, and a quarterback hurry while playing 13 defensive snaps and nine on special teams. Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had a team-high eight tackles, including six solo stops, while playing 36 defensive snaps and five on special teams.

Tampa Bay

No locals on active roster

RAIDERS 13, PACKERS 6

Oakland

James Cowser, LB, Southern Utah and Davis High: Had a solo tackle while playing 17 defensive snaps and 14 on special teams.

Had a solo tackle while playing 17 defensive snaps and 14 on special teams. Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State and BYU: Had three tackles, including two solo stops and a special teams tackle, while also forcing a fumble on a kickoff return and playing 38 defensive snaps and 14 on special teams.

Had three tackles, including two solo stops and a special teams tackle, while also forcing a fumble on a kickoff return and playing 38 defensive snaps and 14 on special teams. Donald Penn, OT, Utah State: Started at right tackle while playing 20 offensive snaps and one on special teams.

Started at right tackle while playing 20 offensive snaps and one on special teams. Raysean Pringle, CB, Southern Utah: Had a solo tackle and two pass deflections on back-to-back plays to help force a punt while playing 40 defensive snaps and five on special teams.

Green Bay

Marwin Evans, S, Utah State: Had a special teams tackle while playing five defensive snaps and 15 on special teams.

Had a special teams tackle while playing five defensive snaps and 15 on special teams. Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Played 27 defensive snaps and 17 on special teams.

Played 27 defensive snaps and 17 on special teams. Devante Mays, RB, Utah State: Did not play.

Did not play. Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Did not play.

BEARS 27, CHIEFS 20

Chicago

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Had a sack for 0 yards and added a quarterback hurry while playing 31 defensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Had a sack for 0 yards and added a quarterback hurry while playing 31 defensive snaps and seven on special teams. Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played eight special-teams snaps.

Kansas City

Algernon Brown, FB, BYU and Skyline High: Did not play.

Did not play. Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Played 15 offensive snaps and two on special teams.

Played 15 offensive snaps and two on special teams. Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: See above.

See above. Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Did not play.

Did not play. Kerwynn Williams, RB, Utah State: Did not play.

RAMS 21, TEXANS 20

Los Angeles

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Played 48 defensive snaps, second-most on the team, and four on special teams.

Played 48 defensive snaps, second-most on the team, and four on special teams. McKay Murphy, DT, Weber State and Lone Peak High: See above.

See above. JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State: Had one reception for 11 yards and a kickoff return for 25 yards while playing 22 offensive snaps and five on special teams.

Had one reception for 11 yards and a kickoff return for 25 yards while playing 22 offensive snaps and five on special teams. Kendal Thompson, WR, Utah: Played 11 offensive snaps and two on special teams.

Houston

No locals on active roster

STEELERS 16, TITANS 6

Pittsburgh

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Had five tackles, including three solo stops and two special teams tackles, while playing 25 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams.

Tennessee

Luke Falk, QB, Logan High: Completed 1 of 3 passes for 13 yards and threw an interception with a QB rating of 8.3 while playing five offensive snaps.

Completed 1 of 3 passes for 13 yards and threw an interception with a QB rating of 8.3 while playing five offensive snaps. LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Started at cornerback and had a solo tackle while playing 39 defensive snaps, most among Titans cornerbacks, and eight on special teams.

Started at cornerback and had a solo tackle while playing 39 defensive snaps, most among Titans cornerbacks, and eight on special teams. Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Played 24 offensive snaps.

Played 24 offensive snaps. Jason Thompson, S, Utah: Had two special teams tackles while playing seven defensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

COLTS 23, 49ERS 17

Indianapolis

Tomasi Laulile, DE, BYU: Did not play.

Did not play. Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State: Did not play.

San Francisco

Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High: Played 13 defensive snaps and 15 on special teams.

Played 13 defensive snaps and 15 on special teams. Fred Warner, LB, BYU: See above.

See above. Joe Williams, RB, Utah: Did not play.

JAGUARS 17, FALCONS 6

Jacksonville

Hunter Dimick, DE, Utah and Syracuse High: Played 12 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

Played 12 defensive snaps and two on special teams. Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High: Had a solo tackle while playing 17 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Atlanta

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Started at defensive end and had a solo tackle while playing 14 defensive snaps and three on special teams.

Started at defensive end and had a solo tackle while playing 14 defensive snaps and three on special teams. Salesi Uhatafe, OG, Utah: Did not play.

RAVENS 27, DOLPHINS 10

Baltimore

Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High: Played 12 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Played 12 defensive snaps and one on special teams. Kai Nacua, S, BYU: Had three solo tackles while playing 27 defensive snaps and eight on special teams.

Had three solo tackles while playing 27 defensive snaps and eight on special teams. Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Did not play.

Miami

Isaac Asiata, OL, Utah and Spanish Fork High: Played 27 offensive snaps, tied for most among Dolphins players, and two on special teams.

Played 27 offensive snaps, tied for most among Dolphins players, and two on special teams. Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Had two solo tackles and three kickoff returns for 71 yards while playing 23 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

Had two solo tackles and three kickoff returns for 71 yards while playing 23 defensive snaps and four on special teams. John Denney, LS, BYU: Played five special teams snaps.

SAINTS 36, CHARGERS 7

New Orleans

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: See above.

See above. Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had two tackles while playing 24 defensive snaps and three on special teams.

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Started at cornerback and had three tackles, including a solo stop, while playing 31 defensive snaps, tops among Chargers cornerbacks, and four on special teams.

Started at cornerback and had three tackles, including a solo stop, while playing 31 defensive snaps, tops among Chargers cornerbacks, and four on special teams. Micah Hannemann, DB, BYU and Lone Peak High: Played two defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Played two defensive snaps and one on special teams. Sam Tevi, OL, Utah: Played 24 offensive snaps, tied for most among Chargers tackles, and one on special teams.

BENGALS 26, BILLS 13

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at strongside linebacker and had a solo tackle while playing 32 defensive snaps.

Buffalo

Kaelin Clay, WR/Ret., Utah: Played 11 offensive snaps.

Played 11 offensive snaps. Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Had a solo tackle while playing 25 defensive snaps.

Had a solo tackle while playing 25 defensive snaps. Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and played 27 defensive snaps and three on special teams.

Started at defensive tackle and played 27 defensive snaps and three on special teams. De’Ondre Wesley, OT, BYU: Played 20 offensive snaps.

CARDINALS 27, COWBOYS 3

Arizona

Pasoni Tasini, DT, Utah: Started at defensive tackle and had two tackles, including a solo stop, and a pass deflection while playing 22 defensive snaps.

Started at defensive tackle and had two tackles, including a solo stop, and a pass deflection while playing 22 defensive snaps. Andrew Vollert, TE, Weber State: Had two receptions for 16 yards while playing 15 offensive snaps and one on special teams.

Dallas

Dres Anderson, WR, Utah: See above.

See above. Darren Carrington II, WR, Utah: Did not play.

Did not play. Tre’von Johnson, LB, Weber State and Hunter High: Had a solo tackle while playing 17 defensive snaps and three on special teams.

Had a solo tackle while playing 17 defensive snaps and three on special teams. Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Started at wide receiver and had one reception for 8 yards while playing 28 offensive snaps and six on special teams.

PERSONNEL MOVES: Wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman (BYU, Snow College and American Fork High) and cornerback Josh Thornton (Southern Utah) were placed on injured reserve by the New York Jets and Houston Texans, respectively. Defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi (Utah, Snow College and Skyline High) was signed, then waived by the Buffalo Bills last week.