FRUIT HEIGHTS — Two large vehicles, including a Utah Transit Authority bus with nine occupants, were shot at while driving through Fruit Heights on Monday.

Davis County sheriff's detective Ty Berger said it's "remarkable" that no one the bus was injured.

About 6:15 a.m., a UTA bus and a semitrailer hauling a trailer full of cement powder were traveling close to each other on U.S. 89 between Mountain Road and 125 North, Berger said, when five to 10 shots were fired.

"The shots appeared to have originated from an orchard that is between Mountain Road and Highway 89," he said.

One round went through a window of the bus, Berger said. No one was in that seat, but there was a passenger in "very close proximity," he said.

One round also impacted the semitrailer. No one was injured. The bus had just left the park-and-ride lot in Fruit Heights and was traveling about 50 mph when it was hit, according to UTA officials

The drivers of both vehicles immediately realized their vehicles had been hit and they pulled over and called 911. Berger said officers from several law enforcement agencies responded and surrounded the area but no gunman was found. Officers were meticulously going through the large orchard, which is part of a family owned farm, Berger said, looking for evidence of where the shots may have come from.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something out of the ordinary in that area to call them at 801-451-4151.