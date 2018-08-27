BENJAMIN, Utah County — Two motorcycle riders killed in separate crashes on Sunday have been identified by the Utah Highway Patrol.

• Tyrel Prior, 26, of Salem, was killed about 2:40 p.m Sunday when he hit a Toyota Tacoma that made a left turn in front of him, according to the UHP. The truck was attempting to turn from state Route 164 near Benjamin onto I-15.

• Just before 5 p.m., Bryan M. Buck, 28, of Cedar City, was riding a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle on state Route 14 just east of Cedar City, when he attempted to pass his friend, who was also on a motorcycle, at a high rate of speed, according to UHP troopers.

The road made a "significant" curve in that area, the UHP stated, and Buck lost control of his bike and was tossed from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two incidents on Sunday bring the total of motorcycle fatalities in Utah to at least 40 for the year. Through Aug. 20, the UHP had recorded 38 fatal crashes, up significantly from years past.

• Also on Sunday, one person was killed after being ejected from a minivan on I-80 during a rollover crash, according to the UHP.

A 5-year-old child in the same vehicle who was properly restrained suffered only minor injuries.

Just after 5 p.m. Alejandro Perez, 39, was traveling east on I-80. Troopers were already looking for the vehicle as other motorists had reported he was driving recklessly coming out of Stansbury Park.

Once on the freeway, the minivan began passing cars using the left shoulder, the UHP said. That's when Perez lost control of the vehicle, went off the right shoulder and rolled several times, ejecting Perez through the sunroof, according to troopers. The 5-year-old boy suffered a scratch to his hand.

The crash forced the closure of eastbound I-80 at the Tooele/Lake Point exit.