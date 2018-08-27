SALT LAKE CITY — A 17-year-old boy was killed after being stabbed early Monday in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City police say two groups got into an argument about 1 a.m. on 1300 South between Main and State streets. Police detective Robert Ungricht did not know what started the argument, but it progressed down the street to Kensington Avenue (1530 South) and State Street.

The 17-year-old victim was with three others, all juveniles. The other group was believed to have had at least three people, according to police, but they did not know if they were adults or juveniles.

At Kensington, the argument escalated and the teen was stabbed in the torso. He died while in surgery at a local hospital, Ungricht said.

As of Monday morning, no one had been arrested. The teen's three friends were taken to the Salt Lake City Police Department to be interviewed. Detectives were also reviewing surveillance video in the area to try and identify the alleged attacker.

Anyone with information can call police at 801-799-3000.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.