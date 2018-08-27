SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 27.
Your morning headlines:
- With many stillbirth deaths unexplained, Utah health officials surveying moms to find out why. Read more.
- Authorities say multiple people died in a shooting at a Jacksonville mall. Read more.
- Utahns reacted to the death of Arizona Sen. John McCain, who passed away on Saturday. Read more.
- Utah video filter company VidAngel lost again in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Read more.
- Who will surprise, step up and make big plays at BYU, Utah and Utah State? Here’s what coaches and players told Deseret News sports reporter Amy Donaldson.
Our most popular:
- Move over 'Risk,' 'Monopoly,' 'Stratego' and 'Scrabble' — here are 12 board games to replace the classics.
Other national headlines:
- The U.S. is now 'worse off' on North Korea than it was before the Trump-Kim summit, expert says [CNBC]
- Islamic State leader in Afghanistan killed in raid [Wall Street Journal]
- Australian foreign minister resigns amid Cabinet revamp [Reuters]
- Obama, Bush asked to speak at John McCain’s funeral; Trump told to stay away [Huffington Post]
- China's new currency policy is a dovish signal in the trade war, analysts say [CNBC]