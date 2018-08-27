SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 27.

Your morning headlines:

With many stillbirth deaths unexplained, Utah health officials surveying moms to find out why. Read more.

Authorities say multiple people died in a shooting at a Jacksonville mall. Read more.

Utahns reacted to the death of Arizona Sen. John McCain, who passed away on Saturday. Read more.

Utah video filter company VidAngel lost again in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Read more.

Who will surprise, step up and make big plays at BYU, Utah and Utah State? Here’s what coaches and players told Deseret News sports reporter Amy Donaldson.

Our most popular:

InDepth coverage:

Other national headlines:

The U.S. is now 'worse off' on North Korea than it was before the Trump-Kim summit, expert says [CNBC]

Islamic State leader in Afghanistan killed in raid [Wall Street Journal]

Australian foreign minister resigns amid Cabinet revamp [Reuters]

Obama, Bush asked to speak at John McCain’s funeral; Trump told to stay away [Huffington Post]