FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2007, file photo, Republican presidential hopeful Arizona Sen. John McCain listens to a question at the Hudson Institute's New York Briefing Council in New York. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 27.

Your morning headlines:

  • With many stillbirth deaths unexplained, Utah health officials surveying moms to find out why. Read more.
  • Authorities say multiple people died in a shooting at a Jacksonville mall. Read more.
  • Utahns reacted to the death of Arizona Sen. John McCain, who passed away on Saturday. Read more.
  • Utah video filter company VidAngel lost again in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Read more.

Other national headlines:

  • The U.S. is now 'worse off' on North Korea than it was before the Trump-Kim summit, expert says [CNBC]
  • Australian foreign minister resigns amid Cabinet revamp [Reuters]
  • Obama, Bush asked to speak at John McCain’s funeral; Trump told to stay away [Huffington Post]
  • China's new currency policy is a dovish signal in the trade war, analysts say [CNBC]
