Former BYU running back Jamaal Williams is in line to be the starter for the Green Bay Packers in his second NFL season, and his ability to progress into more of an all-around back is gaining attention within the franchise.

Williams' work improving as a pass blocker, in particular, has helped the former Cougar stand out in a backfield that includes fellow second-year backs Aaron Jones and Devante Mays (of Utah State), as well as veteran Ty Montgomery.

And while Packers head coach Mike McCarthy continues to stress the team will take a running back-by-committee approach, the coach had high praise for the work he has seen from Williams this offseason.

“Jamaal was a heck of a player for us last year as a rookie,” McCarthy told the Packers' website. “Like most rookies, he goes through the offseason, gets a chance to catch his breath … and now you see the way he’s developed physically, he’s really poised to have a big year.”

Marcus Williams moving on, improving

AP FILE - In this July 30, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) goes through drills during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La. New Orleans is counting on Williams, a 2017 second-round draft choice, to build on a largely promising rookie campaign that helped solidify the Saints’ secondary and propel the club back to the playoffs for the first time in four years. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Former Utah safety Marcus Williams had a standout rookie season for the New Orleans Saints in 2017, after the team drafted him in the second round. That included making four interceptions during the regular season and another in the playoffs.

Now, the free safety is poised to make a leap and overcome a tough way to end his rookie season, when he failed to tackle Minnesota's Stefon Diggs as Diggs scored the winning touchdown on the final play — dubbed the "Minnesota Miracle" — in the Vikings' playoff win over New Orleans.

Williams has shined throughout training camp this summer, including intercepting Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees on multiple occasions and last week picking off Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers twice in joint practices with the Chargers, according to The Times Picayune.

Those who know him have praised Williams for his mental toughness, and see an even brighter future ahead.

"One play doesn't define who you are as an athlete or as a football player, but one play can destroy you mentally if you're not mentally tough" Mario Mitchell, a high school coach of Williams, told The Times Picayune in a feature on the safety. "He's a mentally tough kid, always been that way, and I'm guaranteeing a Pro Bowl year this year."

