Jesse Shaw freaks out as she is attacked by zombies during Fear Factory's annual Zombie Walk in downtown Salt Lake City on Sunday. The annual event was sponsored by Fear Factory, a haunted attraction located at 666 W. 800 South. Participants were asked to bring a donation for the Utah Food Bank, and those who did received a buy one, get one free weeknight pass to Fear Factory's 2018 season, which opens Friday, Sept. 17. Through Monday, Oct. 1, the attraction will be open weekends from 7 p.m. to midnight. Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 4, it will be open nightly from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets to the attraction are available at fearfactoryslc.com.