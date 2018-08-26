TOOELE — One person was killed after being ejected from their vehicle Sunday on I-80 in a rollover crash, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A 5-year-old child in the same vehicle who was properly restrained, however, suffered only minor injuries.

Just after 5 p.m. a. minivan was traveling east on I-80. The minivan had already "been reported as a reckless driver coming out of Stansbury Park," said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brady Zaugg.

Once on the freeway, the minivan began passing cars using the left shoulder, he said. That's when the driver "lost control and overcorrected to the right," slid across the eastbound lanes and onto the right shoulder where it rolled, Zaugg said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected through the sunroof, he said. A 5-year-old boy suffered a scratch to his hand, according to the UHP.

The crash forced the closure of eastbound I-80 at the Tooele/Lake Point exit.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

— Pat Reavy