Karl Keller pulls his daughter, Marlo, on her new bike at a Kruisers for Kids event at Shriners Hospitals for Children - Salt Lake City on Sunday.

During the event, two patients at the hospital were given their first customized bike, thanks to donations from local classic car owners who “cruise for a cause.” These adaptive bikes give children with special health care needs the ability to take part in a favorite childhood pastime.

Adaptive bikes equipped with hand pedals, larger seats, lower sense of gravity and seat belts — depending on a child’s needs — allow the children to play outside, socialize with neighbors, get exercise, strengthen muscles and enjoy a sense of independence.

In addition, about 80 classic cars were on view in the hospital parking lot. More than $30,000 was presented from the Kruisers for Kids charity car show for the adaptive bikes.

