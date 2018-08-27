SANDY — In a self-service age when many shoppers check out and bag their own groceries, it's good to know that when you do go through the full-service aisle, there is expert help available to do the job right.

And if you’re searching for the best bagger in the Beehive State, you'll find her at Macey’s in Sandy. Her name is Julina Call, 20, and she recently beat out five other finalists to win the title of Utah’s Best Bagger at the 2018 statewide competition held at Davis Conference Center in Layton.

The competition was part of the Utah Food Industry Association conference. Call will now represent Utah at the national competition next February during the National Grocer’s Association annual conference in San Diego.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Julina Call bags groceries at Macey’s in Sandy on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Call was named Utah’s Best Bagger at the 2018 competition on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The competition was part of Utah Food Industry Association conference. She will represent Utah at the national competition in February during the National Grocer’s Association annual conference in San Diego.

"I was a little bit nervous having a whole bunch of other stores watching," she said. "Having the stakes be a little bit higher gives a bit more pressure."

Despite the stress of competition, Call — a third-year nursing student at the University of Utah — said she enjoyed the friendly competition and the $500 check that came with the championship trophy she won.

During the competition, baggers were judged on speed, weight of each bag and composition of each bag. Competitors are given the identical items to bag using reusable grocery sacks.

"It's really, really important to have the weight of the bags be the same for the customers (sake)," Call explained. "When I first started bagging, I dropped cans, spilled salsa and all kinds of stuff. Having the incentive to do your best and bag the bags well for the guests helps you become better over time."

She has worked at Macey’s for over three years as she pursues her college studies.

In 2014, another Macey's employee, Andrew Hadlock, beat out 26 other bagging experts from around the country and was named the National Grocers Association’s Best Bagger champion. The then 22-year-old Sandy college student took home $10,000 as the winner of the national competition

“It’s awesome to have another state champion from our Sandy store, and hopefully a third national champion,” said John Harris, the district manager at Macey’s Sandy. “We’re always excited for the competition. We’re proud of Julina and all of our team members.”

Meanwhile, bagging with reusable grocery sacks instead of plastic will become more common in some stores.

Smith’s Food & Drug Stores, a division of The Kroger Co., announced Friday the company will gradually eliminate single-use plastic bags in favor of reusable bags across its stores over the next several years.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Julina Call bags groceries at Macey’s in Sandy on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Call was named Utah’s Best Bagger at the 2018 competition on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The competition was part of Utah Food Industry Association conference. She will represent Utah at the national competition in February during the National Grocer’s Association annual conference in San Diego.

“As part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags and transitioning to reusable bags in our stores by 2025,” said Kenny Kimball, president of Smith’s Food & Drug.

The company said some estimates suggest that 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year, with less than 5 percent of plastic bags recycled annually nationwide. Single-use plastic bags are the fifth-most common single-use plastic found in the environment by magnitude, a new release stated.

Smith’s and Kroger will solicit customer feedback and work with community partners to ensure a responsible transition, the release stated.

“We listen very closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager. “This decision aligns with our Restock Kroger commitment to live our purpose through social impact."