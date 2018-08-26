BENJAMIN, Utah County — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in Utah County.

About 2:40 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was making a left turn from state Route 164 near Benjamin to get onto I-15, when the truck turned into the path of an on-coming motorcycle, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brady Zaugg.

The motorcyclist, who was not immediately identified, broadsided the Tacoma and was killed, he said.

Through Aug. 20, there had been 38 fatal motorcycle crashes in Utah, up from previous years.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

— Pat Reavy