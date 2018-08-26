ROY — A man who claimed he had had too much to drink and attacked a woman walking along a trail in a "moment of weakness" was arrested after the potential victim fought back, according to police.

Jorge Nieto, 21, was arrested for investigation of kidnapping by Roy police.

On Saturday, a woman was walking on a trail behind West Park, near 4700 South 2700 West, "when a male came behind her and wrapped his arm around her waist with one arm, and put his other hand around her mouth," according to a Weber County Jail report. "The victim also said the suspect was trying to drag her into the bushes."

The woman fought back and was able get Nieto's hand off of her mouth and scream for help, the report states. As soon as she started yelling, Nieto let go and ran off, according to the report.

"The victim and her husband were able to find the suspect several minutes later and was able to record the suspect with their cellphone," the report states.

Nieto was later located at Midland Elementary School, 3100 W. 4800 South, and arrested. He claimed he had been drinking for two hours and then decided to go for a run, according to the report.

"Jorge stated he saw the victim on the trail and had a moment of weakness and went behind the victim, and put his hand around her mouth. Jorge stated he had bad thoughts, and later said he wanted to touch the victim's breast but didn't," police wrote in their report.

Police fear Nieto is a flight risk and asked that he be held in jail because he has only been in Utah a short time, did not have an ID, and "did not know his home address."